Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are thanking fans in a new video for their support of the 2019 Legacy Of The Beast Tour which traveled across North America this past summer, followed by South America.

The band opened the series with a North American leg that began in July and ran into late September, after which they performed three dates in Mexico City and an extensive run of shows in South America in the past month.

The shows for The Legacy Of The Beast tour feature production inspired by Iron Maiden's free to play mobile game of the same name. "Thank you to everyone who came to see us in 2019!", said the band on social media. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





