.

Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Bruce Henne | 11-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are thanking fans in a new video for their support of the 2019 Legacy Of The Beast Tour which traveled across North America this past summer, followed by South America.

The band opened the series with a North American leg that began in July and ran into late September, after which they performed three dates in Mexico City and an extensive run of shows in South America in the past month.

The shows for The Legacy Of The Beast tour feature production inspired by Iron Maiden's free to play mobile game of the same name. "Thank you to everyone who came to see us in 2019!", said the band on social media. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announces Tour

Iron Maiden Experience Was Life-Changing For Shinedown

Iron Maiden Announce Final Releases In Reissue Series

Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Iron Maiden Star Rocks With Tribute Band

Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective

More Iron Maiden News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour- My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth- more


Reviews
Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

advertisement


Latest News
Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour

My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Album And US Tour

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

Thom Yorke Releases 'Last I Heard' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.