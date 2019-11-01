.

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Album And US Tour

Bruce Henne | 11-01-2019

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden offshoot British Lion have announced details for the release of their forthcoming new album, "The Burning", and dates for their first-ever US tour.

Led by bassist Steve Harris, the record features the lineup of vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, and drummer Simon Dawson and marks the follow-up to the group's self-titled 2012 debut.

Due January 17 and produced by Harris, "The Burning" was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and features 11 new songs; the set is being previewed with the lead track, "Lightning."

"We've been working on 'The Burning' for the past couple of years and everyone is really pleased with the results," says Taylor. "We started playing some of the songs live on recent tours and got a fantastic reaction from our fans so we are really excited to be sharing this album with the world. We're also looking forward to heading out on the road again and seeing everyone at the shows."

"The Burning" will be available in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. In sync with the album news comes details of dates for British Lion's debut US tour; the month-long series will begin in Orlando, FL on January 18.

"It's great for us to finally come to America to play some shows around the release of the new album there through Explorer1 Music," adds Harris. "The E1 team have been extremely pro-active and we're delighted to be working with them on both the record and the tour."

Ahead of the 2020 run, British Lion will play a brief series of UK dates that begin in Norwich on December 15. See the U.S. dates and listen to "Lightning" here.

