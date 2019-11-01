Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour

Journey and the Pretenders have announced that they will be teaming up for a massive North American tour that will run from spring of next year into late summer.

The trek will span over 60 dates and will include an "all new production" that will feature Journey performing some of their biggest hits including “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 15th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and will conclude on September 12th in Bethel, NY at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. See the dates below:



FRI - 15-May - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

SAT - 16-May - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

MON - 18-May - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

WED - 20-May - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

THU - 21-May - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

SAT - 23-May - Inglewood, CA - Forum

SUN - 24-May - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

TUE - 26-May - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

WED - 27-May - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

FRI - 29-May - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

SAT - 30-May - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

MON - 1-Jun - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

TUE - 2-Jun - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

THU - 4-Jun - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

SAT - 6-Jun - East Troy, MI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

SUN - 7-Jun - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

TUE - 9-Jun - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

WED - 10-Jun - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

FRI - 19-Jun - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

SAT - 20-Jun - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*

MON - 22-Jun - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

WED - 24-Jun - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

FRI - 26-Jun - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

SAT - 27-Jun - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

MON - 29-Jun - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

TUE - 30-Jun - Cuyahoga Falls OH - Blossom Music Center

THU - 2-Jul - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

FRI - 3-Jul - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

SUN - 5-Jul - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

WED - 8-Jul - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

FRI - 10-Jul - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

SAT - 11-Jul - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

MON - 13-Jul - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

TUE - 14-Jul - Quebec City, PQ - Videotron Center

FRI - 17-Jul - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

SAT - 18-Jul - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

WED - 29-Jul - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

THU - 30-Jul - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

SAT - 1-Aug - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

SUN - 2-Aug - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

TUE - 4-Aug - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

WED - 5-Aug - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

FRI - 7-Aug - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

SAT - 8-Aug - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

MON - 10-Aug - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

WED - 12-Aug - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

THU - 13-Aug - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

FRI - 21-Aug - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

SAT - 22-Aug - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

MON - 24-Aug - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

WED - 26-Aug - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf

THU - 27-Aug - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center*

SAT - 29-Aug - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

SUN - 30-Aug - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

WED - 2-Sep - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

THU - 3-Sep - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

SAT - 5-Sep - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

WED - 9-Sep - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

FRI - 11-Sep - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

SAT - 12-Sep - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts





