Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour
Journey and the Pretenders have announced that they will be teaming up for a massive North American tour that will run from spring of next year into late summer.
The trek will span over 60 dates and will include an "all new production" that will feature Journey performing some of their biggest hits including “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 15th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and will conclude on September 12th in Bethel, NY at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. See the dates below:
FRI - 15-May - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
SAT - 16-May - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
MON - 18-May - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
WED - 20-May - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
THU - 21-May - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
SAT - 23-May - Inglewood, CA - Forum
SUN - 24-May - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
TUE - 26-May - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
WED - 27-May - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
FRI - 29-May - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
SAT - 30-May - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
MON - 1-Jun - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
TUE - 2-Jun - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
THU - 4-Jun - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
SAT - 6-Jun - East Troy, MI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
SUN - 7-Jun - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
TUE - 9-Jun - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
WED - 10-Jun - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
FRI - 19-Jun - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
SAT - 20-Jun - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*
MON - 22-Jun - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
WED - 24-Jun - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
FRI - 26-Jun - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
SAT - 27-Jun - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
MON - 29-Jun - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
TUE - 30-Jun - Cuyahoga Falls OH - Blossom Music Center
THU - 2-Jul - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
FRI - 3-Jul - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
SUN - 5-Jul - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
WED - 8-Jul - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
FRI - 10-Jul - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
SAT - 11-Jul - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
MON - 13-Jul - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
TUE - 14-Jul - Quebec City, PQ - Videotron Center
FRI - 17-Jul - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
SAT - 18-Jul - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
WED - 29-Jul - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
THU - 30-Jul - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
SAT - 1-Aug - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
SUN - 2-Aug - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
TUE - 4-Aug - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
WED - 5-Aug - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
FRI - 7-Aug - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
SAT - 8-Aug - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
MON - 10-Aug - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
WED - 12-Aug - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
THU - 13-Aug - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
FRI - 21-Aug - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
SAT - 22-Aug - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
MON - 24-Aug - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
WED - 26-Aug - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf
THU - 27-Aug - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center*
SAT - 29-Aug - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
SUN - 30-Aug - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
WED - 2-Sep - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
THU - 3-Sep - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
SAT - 5-Sep - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
WED - 9-Sep - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
FRI - 11-Sep - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
SAT - 12-Sep - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
