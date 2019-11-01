My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

My Chemical Romance served up a Halloween treat to fans by announcing that they will reuniting for a concert in Los Angeles in December.

The band announced their break up in March of 2013, but surprised fans on Thursday by announcing the reunion show at the Shrine Expo Hall on December 20th.

The band tweeted the news by writing "Like Phantoms Forever... Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacific," and shared the announcement via their official website.





