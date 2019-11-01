.

My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

William Lee | 11-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance served up a Halloween treat to fans by announcing that they will reuniting for a concert in Los Angeles in December.

The band announced their break up in March of 2013, but surprised fans on Thursday by announcing the reunion show at the Shrine Expo Hall on December 20th.

The band tweeted the news by writing "Like Phantoms Forever... Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacific," and shared the announcement via their official website.


Related Stories


My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

More My Chemical Romance News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour- My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert- Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth- more


Reviews
Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

advertisement


Latest News
Journey And The Pretenders Announce Massive Tour

My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Concert

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Album And US Tour

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Previews Documentary

Thom Yorke Releases 'Last I Heard' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.