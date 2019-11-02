Journey Icon Steve Perry Releases New Christmas Song

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is a man of his word and has delivered on his promise to deliver new music this year. Perry has released his take on the Christmas classic "Silver Bells".

Last month Perry celebrated the anniversary of his "Traces" album by telling fans "1 yr since Traces my 1st record in 25 yrs was released. TY for receiving it w/ such kindness. More to come incl Xmas music this yr."

Perry released his take on "Silver Bells" on YouTube Halloween, and digital retailers on November 1st. He also announced a special 7" colored vinyl single via his official website that include last year's Christmas single "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" as the b-side.

Steve had this to say, "The holidays are certainly a wonderful time of the year filled with many emotions. I'm very happy to share with you one of my favorite holiday songs, 'Silver Bells', but done with my love for R&B mixed in, along with a new remix of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'. I hope it brings a smile to you and yours in this holiday season!"

"Silver Bells" was coproduced by Perry and Thom Flowers. It features Dallas Kruse on keyboards and Vinnie Colaiuta on drums. Listen to it here.





