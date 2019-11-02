Motorhead Was A Band Effort Says Campbell

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame made headlines recently when their original nomination for Motorhead did not include longtime members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee. They later corrected their error, but the snubbing was nothing new for the veteran members of the legendary band.

Guitarist Phil Campbell released his debut solo album "Old Lions Still Roar" last month and prior to the Rock Hall snubbing, he was asked by the Scars And Guitars podcast and he addressed how he is angered by not being recognized for his contribution to Motorhead for over three decades.

He told the show, "Some people, they don't even bother to read the writing credits of the Motorhead stuff. They just think it's Lemmy's thing. That kind of pisses me off. A lot of people seem to think that way... A few times I've said to people, 'Read the writing credits.'

"You can only take so much sometimes. [laughs] It depends on what mood you get in, but I know what all the other bandmembers have contributed. It was a proper band effort... We all worked hard with that band. Everyone was working their asses off." Watch the full interview below:





Related Stories

Rock Hall Corrects Motorhead Snub Following Backlash

Longtime Motorhead Member Angry At Rock Hall Snub

Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Original Motorhead Guitarist Larry Wallis Dead At 70

Motorhead Stream 1979 Performance Video Of 'Stay Clean'

Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online

Motorhead Announce Box Set And Deluxe Reissues

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

More Motorhead News



