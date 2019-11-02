Singled Out: Last Kiss Goodnight's Love Separation

Alt-rockers Last Kiss Goodnight have released their debut album "Immortal" and to celebrate we asked lead singer Ray Patricks to tell us about their hit single "Love Separation." Here is the story:

"Love Separation" was born out of heartbreak. It represents the need for all of us to find closure so that we can ultimately begin to open new doors in our lives.

The inspiration for the lyrics came from a close friend who was going through a divorce -- a bad one. When I would speak with him, he would tell me the details of what was going on with his "sh*t-tuation". I couldn't help but feel bad and empathize with him about what he was going through. Some years ago, I also went through a rough divorce. It seems to me that it has become more and more common for people in American culture to get divorced. So, I thought to myself - "What if there were an overture like 'Here Comes The Bride' ... but for divorce?" But, instead of an overture, we write it more like a finale piece to a marriage or a relationship.

With Dan [Stroud] writing the music, the song evolved to mean so much more than an end, though. It began to offer an upbeat perspective on how we must burn those old bridges so that new ones can be built. The structure and arrangement of "Love Separation" take the listener for a ride in these big swells before it hits that booming chorus - then the dynamics change and it builds up again. Ultimately, it became a celebratory song for divorce - an anthem if you will.

