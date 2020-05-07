.

Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Stitches' Lyric Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Last Kiss Goodnight

Last Kiss Goodnight have released a new lyric video for their track "Stitches". The song comes from the band's debut album "Immortal."

Frontman Ray Patricks had this to say, "Musicians and artists tend to give all we have creatively to projects or pieces that we are passionate about, sometimes to the point of exhaustion or complete transformation.

"We'll go into a project with tunnel vision and then have total disregard for ourselves and/or others that we are connected to during the creative process.

"Then, when we come out of that artistic mode - or wake up from whatever force that was behind the creativity - we find that that we may have lost pieces of ourselves long the way.

"It is almost like a past-you was battling a present-you. Almost schizophrenic or an out of body experience. With creativity, a person needs a thick skin in order not to become a lump of mushy clay. And when we come out on the other side of creation, it's not without scars." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Stitches' Lyric Video

Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video

Singled Out: Last Kiss Goodnight's Love Separation

More Last Kiss Goodnight News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert- The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In

Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow

The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark

Singled Out: Charles Fauna's A Total Dream

advertisement
Latest News

Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert

The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit

Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea

Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video

Nervosa Announces New Band Lineup

Liam Gallagher Delays Release Of MTV Unplugged Album

Gears Release 'Stronger Than Pain' Lyric Video