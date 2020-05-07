Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Stitches' Lyric Video

Last Kiss Goodnight have released a new lyric video for their track "Stitches". The song comes from the band's debut album "Immortal."

Frontman Ray Patricks had this to say, "Musicians and artists tend to give all we have creatively to projects or pieces that we are passionate about, sometimes to the point of exhaustion or complete transformation.

"We'll go into a project with tunnel vision and then have total disregard for ourselves and/or others that we are connected to during the creative process.

"Then, when we come out of that artistic mode - or wake up from whatever force that was behind the creativity - we find that that we may have lost pieces of ourselves long the way.

"It is almost like a past-you was battling a present-you. Almost schizophrenic or an out of body experience. With creativity, a person needs a thick skin in order not to become a lump of mushy clay. And when we come out on the other side of creation, it's not without scars." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video

Singled Out: Last Kiss Goodnight's Love Separation

More Last Kiss Goodnight News



