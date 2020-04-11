Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video

Last Kiss Goodnight have released a brand new music video for their song "Son of a Gun." The track comes from the band's debut album, "Immortal."

Frontman Ray Patrick had this to say about the track, "This song is about getting back on the horse. This is all about seeing what you are made of and it is also a reflection of the times we are currently enduring. What does not kill you makes you stronger. I love old western films.

"'Unforgiven' is one of my favorite movies. I wanted the lyric video to highlight the song and story of the song without adding too many moving parts. The cowboy and the embers flying around on the screen help to emanate that feeling.

"I gave the artist we hired a brief description of the song for the video and he rolled with it. 'Son of a Gun' is about rising from the ashes to 'conquer what one is, once was, and what one will always be.'" Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Singled Out: Last Kiss Goodnight's Love Separation

More Last Kiss Goodnight News



