The Hollywood Vampires Rock Late Night TV

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires rocked their 2019 track, "I Want My Now", during an appearance on the Halloween episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The tune was the opening song on the band's second album, "Rise", which was co-produced by guitarist Tommy Henriksen and the group. The project mixes new original songs - from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp - and select covers, including tracks by David Bowie, The Jim Carroll Band and Johnny Thunders.

Conceived by Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name - co-founded by the rocker - that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles from 1972 and included the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz. Watch the TV appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





