Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases New Christmas Single

Journey's Jonathan Cain has teamed up with Newsboys frontman Michael Tait a brand new Christmas single entitled "Wonder of Wonders," which has been released to digital retailers and streaming services.

The track was recorded at Cain's Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville and produced by Ian Eskelin, who co-wrote the song with Cain and Tony Wood. Jonathan had this to say, "We knew we wanted to write a Christmas song that really emphasized the incredible miracle of Jesus' birth.So many times, we can celebrate Christmas without fully recognizing the miracle of salvation that Christ's birth purchased for us.

"We wanted to celebrate the many miracles surrounding the Nativity and draw attention to the pure wonder of the gift of Jesus. I am excited for nations to rejoice because of the Wonder of Wonders!" Jonathan released a promo video where he goes further behind the track here





