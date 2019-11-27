Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has announced that he will be hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving weekend special that will be broadcast by ABC Audio and Radio affiliates (check your local affiliate for airtimes).

The three-hour radio special will features Cain reflecting on some of the greatest songs from Goodfellas," "Easy Rider," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more, according to the announcement.

It will also feature Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Pat Benatar, Blondie and Journey, as well as Cain's solo Christmas single "Wonder of Wonders". Listen to that track here





