.

Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special

William Lee | 11-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jonathan Cain

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has announced that he will be hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving weekend special that will be broadcast by ABC Audio and Radio affiliates (check your local affiliate for airtimes).

The three-hour radio special will features Cain reflecting on some of the greatest songs from Goodfellas," "Easy Rider," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more, according to the announcement.

It will also feature Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Pat Benatar, Blondie and Journey, as well as Cain's solo Christmas single "Wonder of Wonders". Listen to that track here


Related Stories


Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special

Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases New Christmas Single

Journey's Jonathan Cain Streaming New Single

Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album

Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces Memoir Release

More Jonathan Cain News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment- Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Thanksgiving Playlist

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Wall Anniversary

Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

The Hollywood Vampires Announce UK Tour

Michael Monroe Thinks Hair Metal Gave Rock A Bad Name

Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.