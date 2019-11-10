Crowbar's Kirk Windstein Releases 'Dream In Motion' Video

Crowbar's Kirk Windstein has released a music video for his song "Dream In Motion." The track is the title song from his forthcoming debut solo album.

Windstein will be releasing the new record on January 24th and he recorded it at home in Louisiana over a two years period when he has free time between his other obligations.

He had this to say, "The idea to record a solo album started out as, 'I'm going to do an acoustic record,' but that's just so cliche, you know?. Nothing against that, but It's been done a million times.

"But I had been thinking about doing something a little more mellow for some time. It's something I wanted to do, I needed to do. It's another side of my songwriting, my personality. It's another side of me. It's something I did for myself.

"It's not even that this isn't heavy, because there are bits and pieces that are very heavy. But even the heaviest riff on this is something I couldn't really do in Crowbar. If some Crowbar fans don't like it, I'll understand. But I hope people dig it." Watch the video here.





