Pink Floyd, Stones, Aerosmith Stars Lead Peter Green Tribute Lineup

William Lee | 11-12-2019

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood has announced that he has recruited an all-star lineup of special guests to help him pay tribute to the band's early bands and their founding member Peter Green.

A stint with John Mayall following Eric Clapton's departure helped make Peter Green a guitar hero and he recruited his favorite rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie to form a new band that he named after them called Fleetwood Mac.

Mick plans to honor that original band and its founder with a special event on February 25th at the London Palladium. He had this to say, "The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

"Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..."

He will be joined by an impressive list of the guests including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, John Mayall, Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, and Rolling Stones icon Bill Wyman and more still to be announced.

A donation from the event will go to Teenage Cancer Trust


