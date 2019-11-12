Robert Plant Digs Deep For Band Of Joy

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant revisits his 2010 album, "Band Of Joy", on the latest episode of the rocker's podcast series Digging Deep.

The singer built a new group of the same name around guitarist Buddy Miller for the project, which also featured American folk singer Patty Griffin.

The set delivered cover versions of tracks by artists like Richard Thompson, Townes Van Zandt and Milton Mapes, among others, including Plant's interpretation of the song "Monkey" by the Duluth, MN band Low, who originally issued the song on their 2005 album, "The Great Destroyer."

A top 5 record in both the US and UK, "Band Of Joy" earned a pair of nomination for the 2011 Grammy Awards, including "Best Americana Album" and the "Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance" for the track "Silver Rider."

Plant will conclude the second season of Digging Deep with the December 13 release of a limited-edition seven-inch singles box set of the same name that features music from the series. Listen to the episode here.

