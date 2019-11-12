Tool Add New Leg To 'Fear Inoculum' Tour
Tool have announced that they have added a new early 2020 leg to their North American tour in support of their long awaited chart topping album "Fear Inoculum".
The band are currently on the first leg of the trek which is scheduled to run until November 25th where is set to wrap up in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena.
They will then take the rest of the year off before heading back on the road on January 10th and 11th where they will kick off the 2020 leg with a two night stand in San Diego at the Viejas Arena.
The tour leg will run until February 1st where it will conclude in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center. General public tickets go on sale November 1th at 10 am local time. See the dates below:
November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay's Center
November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
November 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
January 10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 15 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
January 17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
January 18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
January 21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
January 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
January 28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
January 29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
January 31 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
February 1 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
