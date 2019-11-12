Tool Add New Leg To 'Fear Inoculum' Tour

Tool have announced that they have added a new early 2020 leg to their North American tour in support of their long awaited chart topping album "Fear Inoculum".

The band are currently on the first leg of the trek which is scheduled to run until November 25th where is set to wrap up in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena.

They will then take the rest of the year off before heading back on the road on January 10th and 11th where they will kick off the 2020 leg with a two night stand in San Diego at the Viejas Arena.

The tour leg will run until February 1st where it will conclude in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center. General public tickets go on sale November 1th at 10 am local time. See the dates below:

November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay's Center

November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

November 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

January 10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 15 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

January 17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

January 21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

January 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

January 28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

January 29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

January 31 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

February 1 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center





Related Stories

Tool Tour Offer Turned Down By Sebastian Bach

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio

Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

Tool Frontman Addresses Justin Bieber Controversy

Tool Beat Taylor Swift To No. 1

Tool Star Featured In First Episode Of New Podcast

Tool Announce North American Tour

Tool Frontman Received Death Threats Over Album

More Tool News



