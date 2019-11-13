Tool Releasing Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition
Tool have announced that they will be releasing a special expanded book edition of their latest studio album "Fear Inoculum" on December 13th.
The band released their long-awaited fifth studio album this past summer and it debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. At the time they also released a limited edition version that featured a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage ("Recusant Ad Infinitum"), a 36-page booklet and a digital download card, that quickly sold out.
This new book version will feature 5 x 3D lenticular cards, an expanded 56 page booklet, a download of the immersive visual experience (video), "Recusant Ad Infinitum," and a CD. It's available to preorder here
