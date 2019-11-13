Tool Releasing Expanded 'Fear Inoculum' Book Edition

Tool have announced that they will be releasing a special expanded book edition of their latest studio album "Fear Inoculum" on December 13th.

The band released their long-awaited fifth studio album this past summer and it debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. At the time they also released a limited edition version that featured a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage ("Recusant Ad Infinitum"), a 36-page booklet and a digital download card, that quickly sold out.

This new book version will feature 5 x 3D lenticular cards, an expanded 56 page booklet, a download of the immersive visual experience (video), "Recusant Ad Infinitum," and a CD. It's available to preorder here





Related Stories

Tool Add New Leg To 'Fear Inoculum' Tour

Tool Tour Offer Turned Down By Sebastian Bach

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio

Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

Tool Frontman Addresses Justin Bieber Controversy

Tool Beat Taylor Swift To No. 1

Tool Star Featured In First Episode Of New Podcast

Tool Announce North American Tour

More Tool News



