Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris reacted to recent comments from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford about the two legendary metal bands teaming up for a tour.

Halford shared the idea with Consequence Of Sound, "I think both bands would look to do that. It's all about the timing of doing such a thing. We're good friends."

He concluded, "I think both bands have admired each other throughout the metal years, and it would be a spectacular event, Priest and Iron Maiden together."

Harris was asked about Halford's comments during a SiriusXM appearance earlier this week (November 12) and responded, "It's funny because I saw [Halford's comments ] myself. And also, apparently someone today said that Ian Hill said something about it as well.

"So, I don't know. I suppose the management has gotta get their heads together and something like that. But, yeah, why not? I suppose the fans can push for it to happen. But we'll see."

Iron Maiden had previous toured with Judas Priest in 1981. They supported Halford and co on their North American 'Point Of Entry' album Tour and Steve shared about that, "lots of good memories, and I really love that album, 'Point Of Entry'."





