.

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Shinedown

Shinedown have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a special tour of intimate venues across the U.S. dubbed the Deep Dive Tour.

The band has revealed that the trek will not only featuring them performing some of their biggest hits but they will also be playing deep cuts and B-sides.

They will be kicking things off on April 15th in Chattanooga, TN at the Tivoli Theatre and will wrap up the tour on May 19th in Las Vegas, NV at The Pearl. See the dates below:

April 15 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
April 17 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena
April 18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairground
April 19 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
April 21 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
April 22 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater
April 25 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
April 26 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center
April 28 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
May 01 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino
May 02 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
May 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 05 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
May 06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
May 08 - Tulsa, OK - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 11 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
May 12 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theater
May 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
May 15 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Event Center
May 16 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center
May 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
May 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl


Related Stories


Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Iron Maiden Experience Was Life-Changing For Shinedown

Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

More Shinedown News


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg- Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury- Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest- Journey- more


Reviews
The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

Road Trip: Ohio's MAPS Air Museum

Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Announce Final Legs Of Farewell Tour And Cancel Leg

Hospital Misdiagnosed Ozzy Osbourne Injury

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Down Reunion Performance Announced

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Festival Lineup

Zac Brown Band Add New Leg To The Owl Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.