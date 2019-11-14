Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a special tour of intimate venues across the U.S. dubbed the Deep Dive Tour.

The band has revealed that the trek will not only featuring them performing some of their biggest hits but they will also be playing deep cuts and B-sides.

They will be kicking things off on April 15th in Chattanooga, TN at the Tivoli Theatre and will wrap up the tour on May 19th in Las Vegas, NV at The Pearl. See the dates below:

April 15 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

April 17 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena

April 18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairground

April 19 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 21 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

April 22 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater

April 25 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

April 26 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center

April 28 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

May 01 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino

May 02 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

May 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 05 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

May 06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

May 08 - Tulsa, OK - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 11 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 12 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theater

May 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

May 15 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Event Center

May 16 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center

May 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

May 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl





