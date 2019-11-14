Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour
Shinedown have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a special tour of intimate venues across the U.S. dubbed the Deep Dive Tour.
The band has revealed that the trek will not only featuring them performing some of their biggest hits but they will also be playing deep cuts and B-sides.
They will be kicking things off on April 15th in Chattanooga, TN at the Tivoli Theatre and will wrap up the tour on May 19th in Las Vegas, NV at The Pearl. See the dates below:
April 15 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
April 17 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena
April 18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairground
April 19 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
April 21 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
April 22 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater
April 25 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
April 26 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center
April 28 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
May 01 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino
May 02 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
May 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 05 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
May 06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
May 08 - Tulsa, OK - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 11 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
May 12 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theater
May 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
May 15 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Event Center
May 16 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center
May 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
May 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour
Iron Maiden Experience Was Life-Changing For Shinedown
Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective
Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'
Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg
Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour
Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall
Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video
Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour