The Airborne Toxic Event Announce North American Tour
The Airborne Toxic Event have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring and early summer for a North American tour in support of their new album.
The band will be releasing their new studio album, "Hollywood Park", on May 8th and will kick off the official tour on May 27th in Phoenix, AZ at the Van Buren.
They will also follow the trek with a special performance with the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Hall on August 1st and will precede the tour with four-night-stands at Los Angeles, CA's El Rey Theatre (March 31, April 1, 2, 4) and New York City's Bowery Ballroom (April 7-10). They See the dates below:
Wed May 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Fri May 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sat May 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sun May 31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Tue June 2 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
Wed June 3 - Saint Louis, MO - Del Mar Concert Hall
Thu June 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Fri June 5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Sat June 6 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Tue June 9 - Toronto, ON- Danforth Music Hall
Wed June 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Fri June 12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Sat June 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Tue June 16 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
Wed June 17 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
Thu June 18 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
Fri June 19 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Sat June 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Tue June 23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Fri June 26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sat June 27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sun June 28 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Tue June 30 - Sacramento, CA - The Ace of Spades
Wed July 1 - San Diego, CA - Observatory
Sat Aug 1 - San Francisco - Davies Hall with the San Francisco Symphony
