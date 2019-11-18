The Airborne Toxic Event Announce North American Tour

The Airborne Toxic Event have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring and early summer for a North American tour in support of their new album.

The band will be releasing their new studio album, "Hollywood Park", on May 8th and will kick off the official tour on May 27th in Phoenix, AZ at the Van Buren.

They will also follow the trek with a special performance with the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Hall on August 1st and will precede the tour with four-night-stands at Los Angeles, CA's El Rey Theatre (March 31, April 1, 2, 4) and New York City's Bowery Ballroom (April 7-10). They See the dates below:

Wed May 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Fri May 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sat May 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sun May 31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Tue June 2 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

Wed June 3 - Saint Louis, MO - Del Mar Concert Hall

Thu June 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Fri June 5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Sat June 6 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Tue June 9 - Toronto, ON- Danforth Music Hall

Wed June 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Fri June 12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sat June 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Tue June 16 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

Wed June 17 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Thu June 18 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

Fri June 19 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Sat June 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Tue June 23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Fri June 26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Sat June 27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sun June 28 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Tue June 30 - Sacramento, CA - The Ace of Spades

Wed July 1 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

Sat Aug 1 - San Francisco - Davies Hall with the San Francisco Symphony





