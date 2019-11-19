Jimi Hendrix New Year's Eve 1969 'Ezy Ryder' Performance Streaming

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix's team are streaming audio of a New Year's Eve 1969 performance of "Ezy Ryder" with the Band Of Gypsys as the latest preview to the November 22 release of a new box set entitled "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts."

The group performed four concerts over the course of two evenings - December 31, 1969 and January 1, 1970 - to introduce the lineup to fans at the famed Manhattan venue.

The package delivers over two dozen live tracks by Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles that have either never before been released commercially or have been newly-pressed and newly-remixed for the 2019 set.

"I distinctly remember you could see people with their mouths hanging wide open about five, six, 10 rows," Cox tells Rolling Stone. "They had never heard anything like that, but evidently it had sounded good to them, because we got almost a standing ovation after every song."

Produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer and John McDermott, "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts" will also be issued as an 8LP set on December 13. Stream the song here.

