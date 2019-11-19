Jimmy Page and Robert Plant In The Studio For No Quarter' Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Led Zeppelin icons Jimmy Page and Robert Plant's "No Quarter: UnLedded" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated rock show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands .

Redbeard had this to say, "'Moroccan vocal music is just like blues from Mars!,' exclaims Robert Plant in today's Medium Rare interview. The MTV Unplugged television series was getting long in the tooth by the time Robert Plant agreed to join Jimmy Page on it in 1994, but in spawning a US Top 5 selling platinum album No Quarter: UnLedded, an award-winning top-selling DVD, and a sold out 1994 US arena tour, no one got more mileage from the concept.

And by playing loose & liberally with the unspoken unplugged norms, nobody achieved more spectacular musical results, either. Just listen to the sublime 'The Rain Song', 'Gallows Pole', 'Four Sticks', and of course 'Kashmir' with Egyptian ensemble, mandolin, banjo, didjeridu, hurdy-gurdy... and the London Metropolitan Orchestra." Listen to the episode here.





