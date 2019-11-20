.

Drive-By Truckers Stream New Song 'Armageddon's Back In Town'

K. Wiggins | 11-20-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers have released a lyric video for their new track "Armageddon's Back In Town". The song comes from their just announce new album.

The new studio effort will be entitled "The Unraveling" and is set to hit stores on January 31, 2020 and will mark the band's first full length release in three years.

Patterson Hood shared, "The past three-and-a-half years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen, and the duality between the generally positive state of affairs within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core.

"While a quick glance might imply that we're picking up where 2016's American Band album left off, the differences are as telling as the similarities. If the last one was a warning shot hinting at a coming storm, this one was written in the wreckage and aftermath.

"I've always said that all of our records are political but I've also said that 'politics is personal'. With that in mind, this album is especially personal." Watch the lyric video here.


Related Stories


Drive-By Truckers Stream New Song 'Armageddon's Back In Town'

Drive-By Truckers To Finally Release Very First Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour

More Drive-By Truckers News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans- Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show- The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

Sites and Sounds: Capricorn Sound Studios Rebirth Celebration

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Concerts Alice Cooper, White Album and more

The Fluffy Jackets featuring Manny Charlton - Something from Nothing

RockPile: Vinnie Moore - Angel - Lucifer's Friend

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans

Guns N' Roses And ZZ Top Stars Announce Special Show

The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Announces New Solo Album

Coheed And Cambria Recruit Taking Back Sunday For Cruise

Drive-By Truckers Stream New Song 'Armageddon's Back In Town'

Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

D.O.A. Classic Receives Polaris Music Prize



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.