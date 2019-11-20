Drive-By Truckers Stream New Song 'Armageddon's Back In Town'

Drive-By Truckers have released a lyric video for their new track "Armageddon's Back In Town". The song comes from their just announce new album.

The new studio effort will be entitled "The Unraveling" and is set to hit stores on January 31, 2020 and will mark the band's first full length release in three years.

Patterson Hood shared, "The past three-and-a-half years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen, and the duality between the generally positive state of affairs within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core.

"While a quick glance might imply that we're picking up where 2016's American Band album left off, the differences are as telling as the similarities. If the last one was a warning shot hinting at a coming storm, this one was written in the wreckage and aftermath.

"I've always said that all of our records are political but I've also said that 'politics is personal'. With that in mind, this album is especially personal." Watch the lyric video here.





