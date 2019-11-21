.

Robert Plant Expects To Make Another Album With Alison Krauss

William Lee | 11-21-2019

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant believes that he and Alison Krauss will once again team up to create a follow up to their multi-Grammy award winning 2007 album "Raising Sand".

Plant spoke with Classic Rock and was asked if he and Krauss will make another album together and he responded, "Oh, I'm sure, yeah. I see Alison a lot and talk to her a lot, and [producer] T Bone [Burnett] too.

"The reality is that I ran back once before, and Patty [Griffin] had made her 'American Kid' record and was touring with that. And I think once you start splintering off and going different ways, and you're a stranger in a place where people still think there's a mirror ball rotating around your head, it's really good to dig in with the reality of the Space Shifters. There's no greater thing than being on stage when these guys are in full flight."


