Rush's Geddy Lee Adds More Book Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 11-24-2019

Geddy Lee

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a handful of December dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

With forewords by author and respected vintage expert, Terry Foster, and Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, the book also features interviews with John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Adam Clayton (U2), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Jeff Tweedy (Wilco), Bill Wyman (The Rolling Stones), Les Claypool (Primus) and Bob Daisley (Rainbow), among others.

Lee's week-long series will begin in Pittsburgh, PA on December 8 before the rocker heads to New York City and Halifax, Nova Scotia for more in-store events.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" for Geddy to personalize; no Rush memorabilia will be signed. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


