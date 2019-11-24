.

Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar

William Lee | 11-24-2019

Sammy Hagar has confirmed that Van Halen producer Ted Templeman suggested that the band hire him as their singer prior to the recording of their debut album, but the Red Rocker says that he was never approached for the gig.

Hagar also suggests that Templeman's suggestion may be the reason that original frontman David Lee Roth does not like him. He was asked if the producer had really made the suggestion during a recent chat with Classic Rock and he responded, "Yes. It never got to me until I worked with Ted on my VOA record.

"I thought, 'Wow, nobody called me.' If I'd heard Eddie Van Halen play, I would have said, 'F*** yeah!' Mikey [Michael Anthony] told me he knew about it. I guess Dave [Lee Roth] knew about it too. Maybe that's why he still doesn't like me."


