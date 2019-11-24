Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar
Sammy Hagar has confirmed that Van Halen producer Ted Templeman suggested that the band hire him as their singer prior to the recording of their debut album, but the Red Rocker says that he was never approached for the gig.
Hagar also suggests that Templeman's suggestion may be the reason that original frontman David Lee Roth does not like him. He was asked if the producer had really made the suggestion during a recent chat with Classic Rock and he responded, "Yes. It never got to me until I worked with Ted on my VOA record.
"I thought, 'Wow, nobody called me.' If I'd heard Eddie Van Halen play, I would have said, 'F*** yeah!' Mikey [Michael Anthony] told me he knew about it. I guess Dave [Lee Roth] knew about it too. Maybe that's why he still doesn't like me."
Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar
Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Van Halen Classics And More
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized
Van Halen Downfall Trigger Explained By Sammy
Van Halen Was A Culture Shock For Sammy
Van Halen's Label Wanted Band To Change Name
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub
Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth
Sammy Hagar Has Tried To Reach Out To Van Halen Brothers
Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album