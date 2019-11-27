The Hollywood Vampires Announce UK Tour

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp) have announced dates for a fall 2020 tour of the UK in support of their current album, "Rise."

Coming on the heels of a recently-revealed European run, the week-long series will open in Leeds on September 2 before hitting Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

An O2 Presale and SSE Rewards tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 27 at 10 a.m local time, with general public seats going on sale Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes original songs with a selection of covers, including tracks by The Jim Carroll Band, Johnny Thunders and David Bowie. See the dates and the Bowie cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Hollywood Vampires Announce Tour, Release I Want My Now Video

The Hollywood Vampires Rock Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

More The Hollywood Vampires News



