.

The Hollywood Vampires Announce UK Tour

Bruce Henne | 11-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Hollywood Vampires

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp) have announced dates for a fall 2020 tour of the UK in support of their current album, "Rise."

Coming on the heels of a recently-revealed European run, the week-long series will open in Leeds on September 2 before hitting Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

An O2 Presale and SSE Rewards tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 27 at 10 a.m local time, with general public seats going on sale Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes original songs with a selection of covers, including tracks by The Jim Carroll Band, Johnny Thunders and David Bowie. See the dates and the Bowie cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Hollywood Vampires Announce UK Tour

Hollywood Vampires Announce Tour, Release I Want My Now Video

The Hollywood Vampires Rock Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

More The Hollywood Vampires News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment- Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Thanksgiving Playlist

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Wall Anniversary

Robin Trower Announces 2020 Tour Dates

The Hollywood Vampires Announce UK Tour

Michael Monroe Thinks Hair Metal Gave Rock A Bad Name

Journey Star Hosting Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving Weekend Special



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.