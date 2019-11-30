.

Cream Announce Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Box Set

Bruce Henne | 11-30-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cream

(hennemusic) Cream will release "Goodbye Tour Live 1968", a 4-disc box set of material from the group's farewell tour, on February 7th and is being previewed with previously-unreleased live audio of "Sunshine Of Your Love".

The package brings together 36 tracks, including 29 making their first appearance on CD, recorded during Cream's farewell tour of the U.S. in October 1968 and their final UK date at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 26 of that same year.

There are a total of 19 previously unreleased tracks, and a further 10 tracks from the Royal Albert Hall show, which have only ever been available on DVD.

On its original release in February 1969, "Goodbye" - which combined live performances from their last tour dates with a handful of studio recordings - topped the UK charts while reaching No. 2 on the US Billboard 200.

This new expanded edition comprises three US concerts - at the Oakland Coliseum, Los Angeles Forum and San Diego Sports Arena - alongside London's Royal Albert Hall.

"Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together..... any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time," explains Eric Clapton. "So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever.... And we did....just going for the moon every time we played."

Listen to the stream of "Sunshine Of Your Love" from the Oakland concert date here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Cream Announce Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Box Set

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Cream's Ginger Baker

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80

Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Singled Out: Cream With A K

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

More Cream News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance- David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance

David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight

Cream Announce Goodbye Tour Live 1968 Box Set

Clutch Release Video For Cover Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

Pink Floyd Share Live Video From Upcoming Box Set

Black Veil Brides Release New Two Song Collection 'The Night'

Oceans Release 'Dark' Music Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.