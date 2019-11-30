David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has taken credit for structuring Eddie's guitar solos on the band's landmark 1978 self-titled debut album, saying he sang them to the acclaimed guitarist.

Roth sat down with Missouri radio station KSHE 95 to promote his upcoming residency in Las Vegas and he was asked if he needed to obtain permission from Van Halen to perform their classic tracks.

Dave responded, "No. I wrote the songs. I wrote every word you heard, every syllable, every melody. I structured even the guitar solos on that first album. Why do you think the solos later changed so radically? I sang the solos for Jamie's Cryin' and Runnin' With The Devil etc..."

He reiterated the point when he was asked about his backing band Horses Of God and also claimed credit for Van Halen's album covers, naming the band and also Eddie's signature striped guitar. He said, "We do not sound like Van Halen live. You have not heard this. Van Halen live is lead, bass, drums. Here, we start with three or four guitars and we bring it with an unforgiving attitude.

"We're not up here strumming with the devil, this is not some tribute band. I wrote those songs, structured those songs. I designed the backgrounds on the stage. I came up with the album covers. I thought of the stripes on the guitar. I'm the one who said, 'Call it Van Halen.' And we take it with that attitude. We ain't talking about love." Check out the full interview below:





