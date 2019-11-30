Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne is excited about her husband's live return last week but revealed she was a little scared watching his appearance at the American Music Awards.

The Black Sabbath frontman made a surprise appearance with Post Malone on his song "Take What You Want" at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on November 21st. Watch the official live video here.

Ozzy joined Malone, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt again at the American Music Awards. Sharon spoke about the awards show performance on The Talk. She said, "Obviously, it's the American Music Awards, so it's all pop music and pretty little girls coming on one after the other with their little dances.

"Then suddenly there's a lot of guys up there and they nailed it. There was more pyro than I've ever seen. And then I'm like, 'Oh God, Ozzy. Please don't move. Everything has happened to you except being set on fire. Please don't move!'

"And then, of course, he's moving around, and I'm going, 'Oh God! Did we put hair spray on him?' At the end of it, Andrew Watt, the guitar player, goes 'boom' with his guitar, and I'm like, 'Yes!'

"You know what? To be able to get up with Post and Travis Scott, it was just amazing."





