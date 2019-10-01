Robert Plant Announces 'Digging Deep' Box Set

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will celebrate "Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast" with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles box set this fall.

Due December 13, "Digging Deep" will include 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the online series, which sees the rocker sharing stories from his legendary career.

With material spanning three decades, the package will present tunes from Plant's extensive solo catalog, including "Big Log", "In The Mood", "Tall Cool One" and "29 Palms", among others, delivering remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time.

The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. See the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





