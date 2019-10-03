Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield
Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi and original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney have taken to social media to offer their support to frontman James Hetfield after he entered a rehab for addition issue.
Iommi shared, "My best out to James Hetfield. You've done the right thing seeking help - I'm thinking of you my friend and wishing you all the very best on your recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back at your best very soon. Your pal, Tony."
McGovney, who appeared on the band's early demos before they recruited Cliff Burton, tweeted, "James Hetfield has been a friend of mine long before @Metallica. I always looked up to him as a musician even when we were in high school. If he needs anything , he has my number. I have been sober for 2 years. It's not easy. I'm with you big guy."
