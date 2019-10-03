Singled Out: American Grim's Nightmare

American Grim are gearing up to release their new album "Ultra Black" on November 1st and to celebrate we asked Ryan Grim to tell us about the first single "Nightmare". Here is the story:

We had just gotten off the road from a month-long tour and it was time to start focusing on the next record. Mike Morello (guitar/vocals) has a home studio in New Jersey where we do most of our work and that's where we wrote this entire record. 'Nightmare" was actually the first song written for the new album. Going into the studio, we had a lot of different emotions and knew we wanted to break new ground this time, but we also wanted to give our existing fans a sort of upgrade from our first record. After singing more and more in the live setting, Mike knew he wanted to incorporate his voice a lot more this time around. Myself, drummer Brendan Healy, and Mike began meeting up regularly working with different melodies and words over a riff that Mike had. It all came pretty naturally and once the song was complete, we were always sure it would make the record. This song can mean a lot of different things so I'd hate to spell it out, but overall, it highlights the idea that although life and/or society may be falling apart, you can always prevail and rise above. When it came to creating a music video for this song I wanted to go deep. I have filmed and directed all of the bands previous videos so I really wanted to blow my previous work out of the park. I put together a grueling display of what it may be like to be caught in a mind-altering nightmare that may leave you a changed being upon awakening.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





