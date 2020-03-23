.

American Grim Release 'Breathe' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-23-2020

American GrimPhoto courtesy Entertainment One Music

American Grim have released a brand new music video for their track "Breathe". The song comes from the band's latest studio album "Ultra Black".

The new clip was directed by lead vocalist Ryan Grim. He had this to say, "The world is continuously changing and creating new obstacles and anxieties in our daily life.

"'Breathe' is a song written to showcase good and evil in people, the decision to live, and the feeling of wanting to die and overcoming those feelings with a sense of living positive and optimistic."

Grim said of the album, "'Ultra Black' pushes the concept that evil persists through this world and universe but you can ALWAYS overcome and kill any demons that crawl inside your mind." Watch the video below:


