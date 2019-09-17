American Grim Release 'Nightmare' Video

American Grim have unleashed a music video for their track "Nightmare." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Ultra Black," which will be released on November 1st.

Frontman Ryan Grim had this to say the track and visual, "'Nightmare' is about life and society breaking down but knowing and believing you can always prevail and rise above.

"The video is a grueling display of being caught in a mind-altering nightmare that may leave you a changed being upon awakening.Ultra Black pushes the concept that evil persists through this world and universe but you can ALWAYS overcome and kill any demons that crawl inside your mind." Watch the video here





