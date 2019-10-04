.

Jimi Hendrix Live Band Of Gypsys Box Set Announced

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2019

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix will release a collection of four historic debut concerts with the Band Of Gypsys in a new box set entitled "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts."

Due November 22 on CD and digital - with a vinyl release to follow on December 13 - the 5CD or 8LP package delivers over two dozen live tracks by Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles that have either never before been released commercially or have been newly-pressed and newly-remixed for the 2019 set.

Blending their unique mix of rock, soul and funk, the band performed four concerts over the course of two evenings - December 31, 1968 and January 1, 1970 - to introduce the lineup to fans at the famed Manhattan venue.

True to his unpredictability, Hendrix opened his four-show stint with a masterful, eleven song set that did not feature a single song he had commercially released. The guitarist would sprinkle the remaining three shows with supercharged reworkings of favorites such as "Stone Free," "Purple Haze" and "Fire" alongside newly-developed sonic fare as "Machine Gun."

The original 1970 Band Of Gypsys album was edited and sequenced from songs performed during the two Fillmore sets on January 1, 1970. Subsequent collections mined more material from each of the performances with significant portions of live recordings from those nights sitting unreleased for almost half a century ... until now.

Produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer and John McDermott, "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts" is being previewed with a video trailer and audio of the previously-unreleased track, "Message To Love," from the second New Year's Eve performance on the collection. Listen to the preview track, see the tracklisting and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


