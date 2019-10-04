Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep

(hennemusic) Robert Plant revisits his eighth album, 2005's "Mighty ReArranger", on the first episode of the second season of his podcast series "Digging Deep."

Launched with the lead single, "Shine It All Around", Plant was joined by his band Strange Sensation on the record, which reached No. 4 on the UK charts and No. 22 on the US Billboard 200.

The singer will conclude season two of "Digging Deep" with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles box set of the same name on December 13.

The package will include 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the first two seasons of the online series, with material spanning three decades of Plant's extensive solo career.

The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. Listen to the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





