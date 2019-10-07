.

The Darkness Stream New Single Live 'Till I Die

Bruce Henne | 10-07-2019

The Darkness

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming "Live Till I Die" as the latest single from the newly-released album, "Easter Is Cancelled." Produced by guitarist Dan Hawkins, the band will perform their sixth record in full alongside a greatest hits set during an upcoming fall tour of the UK and Ireland that will begin in Cork, Ireland on November 25.

"Easter Is Cancelled" is now available digitally and via standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited-edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette.

"Cometh the hour, cometh the band!," says The Darkness. "People, the day has come to rejoice in the birth of our new opus! Bask in the riff-drenched glory, and let the gift of Rock free you from the shackles of these dark times! For this is the first day in our new world, and Easter Is Cancelled!" Listen to the song here.

