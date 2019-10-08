Don Felder Shares Story Behind Eagles' 'Hotel California'

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder shares the story behind "Hotel California" in a new preview clip AXS TV has shared from this week's episode of Mixtape.

The episode will air this Thursday, October 10 at 8:30pE and in the preview, Felder discusses cowriting the classic song with Don Henley. He said, "We were writing song ideas for what was gonna become the 'Hotel California' record.

"I was just sitting in a beach house in Malibu... out comes that progression. I had to go record it. So when we got into the studio to record 'Hotel California,' I always thought that Joe [Walsh] and I would just sit down, we hit record, I start off and play something. Don Henley comes by and says, 'No, no, no, stop. You have to do it just like the demo.'"

"I think it took us three days for Joe and I to do the solos at the end of that record and the labor that it took to get that to that level has been worth it.

"So I would say 'Victim of Love' and 'Hotel' on the 'Hotel California' record were probably two of my favorite songs that I wrote for that record." Watch the clip below:





