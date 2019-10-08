.

Journey's Steve Perry Promises New Music This Year

Michael Angulia | 10-08-2019

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry celebrated the 1st anniversary of his comeback album by sharing the big news with fans that he plans to release additional music this year.

Perry released "Traces", his first new album in over two decades on October 5th of last year. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to mark the one year since the album hit stores.

He tweeted to fans,, "1 yr since Traces my 1st record in 25 yrs was released. TY for receiving it w/ such kindness. More to come incl Xmas music this yr.

"TY for ur support & acceptance of this new music. TY to my label @fantasyrecords for their constant support. It wouldn't be possible w/o all of you!" See the tweet below:



