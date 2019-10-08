.

Prong Announce 'Age Of Defiance' EP

Michael Angulia | 10-08-2019

Prong

Prong have announced that they will be releasing a new 5-track EP entitled "Age Of Defiance" on November 29th in various formats including a CD DigiPak, 12" orange vinyl, download, stream and an exclusive shirt bundle.

Tommy Victor had this to say, "Since the beginning of our career, we've done almost everything ourselves. Not only did we write songs and record albums, we also managed the band, looked after the merchandise, sent demos to clubs and booked vans.

" Then there were a few years with record companies and agencies involved to support us. Today we're back to the beginning, we've come full circle."

The first single, 'End Of Sanity,' will be released on October 25th and Tommy describes it ass "a thrash/hardcore/crossover number in typical Prong style which I wrote especially for our American tour with Agnostic Front. If you're into Prong, you'll love this track." See the tracklisting below:

1. Age of Defiance 03.13
2. End of Sanity 03.07
3. Rude Awakening (live) 04.08
4. Another Worldly Device (live) 03.31
5. Cut Rate (live) 05.24


Prong Announce 'Age Of Defiance' EP

