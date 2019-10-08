Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Cream's Ginger Baker

A number of rock stars have paid tribute to Cream's Ginger Baker, who died at the age of 80. Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Dave Davies, Brian May and more offered their thoughts on the legendary drummer's passing.

Paul McCartney said, "Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the Band on the Run album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote, "Sad news hearing that Ginger Baker has died, I remember playing with him very early on in Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated. He was a fiery but extremely talented and innovative drummer."

The Kinks Dave Davies tweeted "Ginger Baker was a great and unique musician and an innovator as well - he will be sorely missed - I met him many years ago in the old days and saw him a couple years ago in New York and he still sounded great- he always had nice things to say about the Kinks - i feel bad but he had a good run - love and blessings Dave Davies nice drumming in this song @GingerBDrums https://youtu.be/HbqQL0J_Vr0 #RIPGingerBaker 2/2"

Queen's Brian May said, "RIP Ginger Baker - who thrilled us all with his massively innovative drumming in CREAM. When I advertised on my (Imperial) College notice board for a drummer to form a group with (1969, I think), I put 'Wanted : a drummer who can play like Keith Moon, Mitch Mitchell and GINGER BAKER .... '

"Guess who replied ?? A certain Mr Taylor. And he could ! So you could say Ginger Baker is inextricably woven into our history, as well conquering the world with CREAM, and his other projects. RIP Ginger - Bri"

The band Rush wrote "As a young musician few drummers stood taller or were a bigger musical influence than Ginger Baker...I will never forget the awesomeness of seeing him perform with Cream at Massey Hall on June 5 1968 along side the late great Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton."

Steve Winwood shared, "A very sad loss, and my condolences to his family and friends.

"A loss also for his contribution to music. He was well-grounded in jazz from very early on, and later managed to combine this with African and rock music to create his own inimitable style of playing.

"I was lucky to play with him in Ginger Baker's Air Force, and to meet and work with such luminaries as Phil Seamen, Harold McNair and Graham Bond. And also in Blind Faith with Eric Clapton and Rick Grech. Although his appointment was very unorthodox (he showed up on the doorstep and said, 'Here I am') - he made a great contribution to the Blind Faith album which has withstood the test of time.

"Beneath his somewhat abrasive exterior, there was a very sensitive human being with a heart of gold. He'll be missed."

Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea wrote, "So much freedom in his playing. What a wildman. Rhythms we've hear all our lives he plucked them out of the sky. Rest In Peace Ginger Baker."

Mike Portnoy wrote, "Very sad day in the Drum world as we say goodbye to one of rock's greatest pioneers: Ginger Baker. In the 60's, there were a few drummers that came onto the scene playing "lead drums". Ginger Baker was one of them taking rock drumming to a whole new level of expression.

"Now Ginger joins fellow 60's pioneers Keith Moon, John Bonham & Mitch Mitchell in that great drum-off in the sky.. Thank you Ginger for what you brought to the instrument, and of course your legendary personality!"

"So much freedom in his playing," wrote Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. "What a wildman. Rhythms we've hear all our lives, he plucked them out of the sky."





