Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall

(hennemusic) "The Jimi Hendrix Experience: The Royal Albert Hall", a feature-length film that documents the last European performance of the original line up of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, will be screened to the public for the very first time since it was shot 50 years ago at the very location where it was primarily filmed - London's historic Royal Albert Hall - on Monday, October 21.

Capturing Hendrix in performance at the famed venue on February 24, 1969 alongside behind the scenes footage, the project has been meticulously restored with remastered sound and color-corrected picture for the 2019 event, which is billed as "close as you can get to seeing Hendrix perform on that prestigious stage 50 years ago."

"The Jimi Hendrix Experience: The Royal Albert Hall" has never before been released on any format nor commercially screened anywhere in the world, and producers says there are no current plans for a further release of the concert.

"This has been a long time coming," says Experience Hendrix CEO Janie Hendrix, "but we always had faith that things would work out and the public would see this film that documents Jimi Hendrix at the very peak of his powers. As those who are fortunate enough to see the showing at the very place where it was filmed will know, it has been well worth the wait and we are nothing short of delighted. The single word that springs to mind that describes this truly monumental development is 'historic.'" Read more and watch the trailer here.

