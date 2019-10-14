Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Black Sabbath icon Bill Ward has paid tribute to another legendary rock drummer Ginger Baker of Cream fame who passed away on October 6th at the age of 80.

Ward took to social media to share his tribute to Baker. He tweeted, "The bass drums are not in time with each other, I search for a 1, listen to the hats, no 1 on the hats, listen for 4 beats on a crash ride, I can't find them, they're in his head. I fall back and listen to the entirety of the rhythm, I hear it all, it's quiet, brilliant, unique, a leap forward, and alluring, what is this, multiple rhythms, endorsing progress, showing what can be brought out of a drum kit, when I thought I understood, he changed everything around, and what I was holding onto, pushed me away and almost demanded I start all over and listen closer this time.

"This man I'd never met, this traveler, rule breaker, this man, who showed the very many that change is possible, will live forever, his final punctuation marks leave me listening to the drums of Africa, and I am brought to a place to sit and rest and look at the swollen dark clouds, now opening slightly allowing sun rays to shoot to the ground, something great has happened. Something beautiful has passed.

"Thank you, Ginger. Rest in peace. Respectfully, Bill Ward" See the tweet below:

