.

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Michael Angulia | 10-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cream

Black Sabbath icon Bill Ward has paid tribute to another legendary rock drummer Ginger Baker of Cream fame who passed away on October 6th at the age of 80.

Ward took to social media to share his tribute to Baker. He tweeted, "The bass drums are not in time with each other, I search for a 1, listen to the hats, no 1 on the hats, listen for 4 beats on a crash ride, I can't find them, they're in his head. I fall back and listen to the entirety of the rhythm, I hear it all, it's quiet, brilliant, unique, a leap forward, and alluring, what is this, multiple rhythms, endorsing progress, showing what can be brought out of a drum kit, when I thought I understood, he changed everything around, and what I was holding onto, pushed me away and almost demanded I start all over and listen closer this time.

"This man I'd never met, this traveler, rule breaker, this man, who showed the very many that change is possible, will live forever, his final punctuation marks leave me listening to the drums of Africa, and I am brought to a place to sit and rest and look at the swollen dark clouds, now opening slightly allowing sun rays to shoot to the ground, something great has happened. Something beautiful has passed.

"Thank you, Ginger. Rest in peace. Respectfully, Bill Ward" See the tweet below:



Related Stories


Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker

Rock Stars Pay Tribute To Cream's Ginger Baker

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80

Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Singled Out: Cream With A K

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

More Cream News

Cream Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Being Treated For Throat Cancer- Ozzy Osbourne Having Hard Time With Tour Postponement- Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases- more


Reviews
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Classic Bluegrass Show Highlights Closing Day

Live: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Being Treated For Throat Cancer

Ozzy Osbourne Having Hard Time With Tour Postponement

Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases

Radio Killing The Rock Star Says Skillet Frontman

Clutch and Gwar Manager Jack Flanagan Dies

While She Sleeps Announce First North American Headline Tour

Sons Of Apollo Complete Work On New Album

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Tribute's Ginger Baker



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.