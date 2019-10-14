While She Sleeps Announce First North American Headline Tour

While She Sleeps have announced that they will be launching their very first headline tour of North America early next year that will be supported by He Is Legend and Savage Hands.

They will be kicking off the trek on February 13th in Orlando, FL at The Abbey and will wrap up the tour on St Patrick's Day (March 17th in Phoenix, AZ at the Rebel Lounge.

The band had this to say, "It's been a long time in the making and it's gonna be worth the wait. This is the first-ever Sleeps North American headline tour.

"We've been waiting years for the right moment to do this and we have heard you guys asking us, too. The time is finally here, so let's see what you've got." See the dates below:

2/13 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

2/14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade [Hell]

2/15 - Durham, NC - Motorco

2/17 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

2/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

2/19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

2/21 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

2/22 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

2/24 - Buffalo, NY - The Rec Room

2/26 - Ottawa, ONT - Brass Monkey

2/27 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

2/29 - Toronto, ONT - Hard Luck

3/1 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

3/2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

3/3 - St Paul. MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

3/6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3/7 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

3/9 - Kansas City, MO - Aftershock

3/10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

3/13 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

3/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

3/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

3/17 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge





