While She Sleeps Deliver 'To The Flowers' Short Film

While She Sleeps have released a short film for their new song "To The Flowers" that was created and shot by the band. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "SELF HELL", which arrive March 29th.

Guitarist Sean Long said of the new single, "This song means a lot to us. As much as we love a good breakdown and heavy riff, a lot of our passion lies within emotive musical pieces. This song has nearly brought us all to tears multiple times simply because it touches something in us that we hold very dear. A pain we all know and have felt down to our deepest core. The essence of our personal pain expressed in music is what the band is all about. Talking about the things we know are difficult but necessary. The working title was called 'radiohead' and that should help to understand the feeling it gave us when writing it. This contains the 'double whammy' that I stumbled across just before the song was finished. It went insanely viral when I posted it online so I just had to get it in the song. People have been saying it's one of the greatest lead guitar parts of all time, I'll take it."

Vocalist Loz Taylor said of the video/short film, "'TO THE FLOWERS' is emotional, tragic, and real life. We intended to make a short film that encompasses the real emotions of relationships, grief, love, death, and pain. Shot by the members of WHILE SHE SLEEPS, 'TO THE FLOWERS' ebbs and flows through an entendre of tragedy. This was a huge project to undertake, and we have poured our creative energy into directing this piece. We had a wicked time working on the film. This will hit home."

