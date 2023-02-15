.

Bury Tomorrow Recruit Loz Taylor For 'Heretic'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-15-2023

Bury Tomorrow Recruit Loz Taylor For 'Heretic' Album art

Bury Tomorrow have shared a music video for their new single "Heretic," featuring While She Sleeps frontman Loz Taylor, as they prepare for their first U.S. tour in over a decade.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Seventh Sun", which will be hitting stores on March 31st. Dani Winter-Bates had this to say, "'Heretic' is here, and we knew from day one of recording that this song was something we wanted the world to hear immediately.

"It's right up there with the most aggressive and visceral tracks on the album, with an inherently dark feel, both lyrically and musically, which allowed us to delve into some of the more brutal elements of The Seventh Sun. All in all, we're extremely proud to showcase this track and can't wait to see what people think."

They will be promoting the new album by launching their first North American tour since 2010. See the dates and watch the video below:

With Hollow Front, Afterlife, + Siamese:
5/2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
5/3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee
5/5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5/6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
5/7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
5/10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
5/11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
5/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
5/13 - Chicago, IL - Park West
5/14 - Detroit, MI - El Club
5/16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
5/17 - Montreal, QC -Fairmount Theatre
5/19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
5/20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

