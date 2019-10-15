.

Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

William Lee | 10-15-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Judas Priest, Motorhead, Soundgarden and Nine Inch Nails are among the list of nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame next spring.

They are up against other rock related artists MC5, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, and Todd Rundgren.

The artists that fall outside a rock genre who have been nominated include Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, The Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

The official nominees will be announced in January and will be inducted during a ceremony on May 2nd at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The three reported top 3 fan favorites Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden were not nominated despite receiving the most votes from those that have visited the Rock Hall.

The only band within the Top 8 on that list to be nominated was the Dave Matthews Band, while Styx, Boston and Weezer were left off this year. Read more about the in-house fan vote here.


Related Stories


Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Judas Priest Star Jams With Tribute Band

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

K.K. Downing Not Hopeful For Judas Priest 50th Anniversary Reunion

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

More Judas Priest News

Judas Priest Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Undergoes Surgery- Lars Discusses Metallica's Upcoming Special Performances- Ghost- more


Reviews
RockPile: Gary Wilson- Ape Shifter- J.D. Jackson

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Classic Bluegrass Show Highlights Closing Day

Live: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

advertisement


Latest News
Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Undergoes Surgery

Lars Discusses Metallica's Upcoming Special Performances

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Not On Albums

Robert Plant Digs Deep About Collaboration

Red Stream Their Cover Of Fuel's 'Hemorrhage'

Saxon's Biff Byford Felling Okay Following Heart Surgery

New Freddie Mercury Lyric Video Highlights Never Boring Box Set



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.