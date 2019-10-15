Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Judas Priest, Motorhead, Soundgarden and Nine Inch Nails are among the list of nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame next spring.

They are up against other rock related artists MC5, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, and Todd Rundgren.

The artists that fall outside a rock genre who have been nominated include Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, The Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

The official nominees will be announced in January and will be inducted during a ceremony on May 2nd at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The three reported top 3 fan favorites Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden were not nominated despite receiving the most votes from those that have visited the Rock Hall.

The only band within the Top 8 on that list to be nominated was the Dave Matthews Band, while Styx, Boston and Weezer were left off this year. Read more about the in-house fan vote here.





Related Stories

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Judas Priest Star Jams With Tribute Band

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

K.K. Downing Not Hopeful For Judas Priest 50th Anniversary Reunion

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

More Judas Priest News

Judas Priest Music and More



