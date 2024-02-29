Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party

(Chipster) There will be a global album listening party for Judas Priest's latest metal masterpiece, Invincible Shield, on Thursday, March 7th at various metal bars in 30 cities around the world. See list below - and check your local metal bar for exact time and details, many of which will also be offering giveaways and custom Judas Priest-themed cocktails for their event.
If you live near Daytona Beach, you will be able to experience a special Judas Priest pop-up shop on Saturday, March 9th from 3-5pm at Atlantic Sounds, which will be operating out of a custom Judas Priest military combat truck - "an invincible shield on wheels" - playing the album to the 500K+ attendees at Daytona Bike Week. Harley Davidson will be leading a 100-biker brigade from Orlando to Daytona at 9AM ET.
Fans can also find the truck and brigade at the Daytona International Speedway for a special parade lap at 12PM ET before the Daytona 200. Come celebrate the release of Invincible Shield with your fellow headbangers!
Invincible Shield listening parties happening at these fine metal bars:
AACHEN, GE - SCHLUSSELLOCH
ATLANTA, GA - BOGGS SOCIAL
AUGSBURG, GE - SPECTRUM
AUSTIN, TX - THE LOST WELL
BANGOR, ME - GENO'S ROCK CLUB
BERLIN, GE - HALFORD
BROOKLYN, NY - ROCKA ROLLA
BUENOS AIRES, AR - STRUMMER BAR
CHICAGO, IL - LIAR'S CLUB
DENVER, CO - TRVE BREWING
HOUSTON, TX - BRASH BREWING
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - BLACK CIRCLE
LONDON, UK - THE BLACK HEART
LOS ANGELES, CA - RAINBOW BAR & GRILL
MAGDEBURG, GE - FLOWERPOWER
MEPEN, GE - ALTE WASCHEREI
MILAN, IT - HEADBANGER'S PUB
MONTREAL, CA - MUTOIDE MICROBRASSERIE
NERSINGEN, GE - ROCKS
ORLANDO, FL - DIRTY LAUNDRY
PARIS, FR - DR. FEELGOOD'S
PROVIDENCE, RI - THE SCURVY DOG
RICHMOND, VA - COBRA CABANA
SAN ANTONIO, TX - BONDS 007
ST. LOUIS, MO - HEADLESS BAT
STOCKHOLM, SE - GARLIC & SHOTS
TORONTO, CA - BOVINE SEX CLUB
UETZE, GE (HANOVER) - FARMER'S INN
VIENNA, AT - U4 CLUB
WASHINGTON, DC - SLASH RUN
