Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party

(Chipster) There will be a global album listening party for Judas Priest's latest metal masterpiece, Invincible Shield, on Thursday, March 7th at various metal bars in 30 cities around the world. See list below - and check your local metal bar for exact time and details, many of which will also be offering giveaways and custom Judas Priest-themed cocktails for their event.

If you live near Daytona Beach, you will be able to experience a special Judas Priest pop-up shop on Saturday, March 9th from 3-5pm at Atlantic Sounds, which will be operating out of a custom Judas Priest military combat truck - "an invincible shield on wheels" - playing the album to the 500K+ attendees at Daytona Bike Week. Harley Davidson will be leading a 100-biker brigade from Orlando to Daytona at 9AM ET.

Fans can also find the truck and brigade at the Daytona International Speedway for a special parade lap at 12PM ET before the Daytona 200. Come celebrate the release of Invincible Shield with your fellow headbangers!

Invincible Shield listening parties happening at these fine metal bars:

AACHEN, GE - SCHLUSSELLOCH

ATLANTA, GA - BOGGS SOCIAL

AUGSBURG, GE - SPECTRUM

AUSTIN, TX - THE LOST WELL

BANGOR, ME - GENO'S ROCK CLUB

BERLIN, GE - HALFORD

BROOKLYN, NY - ROCKA ROLLA

BUENOS AIRES, AR - STRUMMER BAR

CHICAGO, IL - LIAR'S CLUB

DENVER, CO - TRVE BREWING

HOUSTON, TX - BRASH BREWING

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - BLACK CIRCLE

LONDON, UK - THE BLACK HEART

LOS ANGELES, CA - RAINBOW BAR & GRILL

MAGDEBURG, GE - FLOWERPOWER

MEPEN, GE - ALTE WASCHEREI

MILAN, IT - HEADBANGER'S PUB

MONTREAL, CA - MUTOIDE MICROBRASSERIE

NERSINGEN, GE - ROCKS

ORLANDO, FL - DIRTY LAUNDRY

PARIS, FR - DR. FEELGOOD'S

PROVIDENCE, RI - THE SCURVY DOG

RICHMOND, VA - COBRA CABANA

SAN ANTONIO, TX - BONDS 007

ST. LOUIS, MO - HEADLESS BAT

STOCKHOLM, SE - GARLIC & SHOTS

TORONTO, CA - BOVINE SEX CLUB

UETZE, GE (HANOVER) - FARMER'S INN

VIENNA, AT - U4 CLUB

WASHINGTON, DC - SLASH RUN

