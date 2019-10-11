Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden are currently leading The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame's have revealed that are leading Voice Your Choice fan vote at the museum in Cleveland.

The institution will be revealing the class of 2020 nominees on October 15th but the top 8 in house votes casted by visitors to the museum has been shared via social media.

According to the image of the vote tally shared, Motley Crue currently lead with 3152 votes, followed by Blink-182 with 2217 and Iron Maiden have 1771.

The list is rounded out by Styx (1445), Boston (1303) and Weezer (1295). A total of 80141 votes have been cast as of when the social media photo was taken. See it below:





